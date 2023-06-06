Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 1.9%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €55.34 ($59.51) and last traded at €55.20 ($59.35). 819,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.16 ($58.24).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAH3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €97.00 ($104.30) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($62.37) price target on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Further Reading

