PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $452,828.65 and $29.80 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00334999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017641 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,340,069 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

