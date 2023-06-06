PotCoin (POT) Trading 15.4% Lower This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. PotCoin has a market cap of $457,209.49 and $22.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00335009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012984 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00017668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003855 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,340,061 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

