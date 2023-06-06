PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Director Marjorie Mary Connelly Acquires 7,425 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) Director Marjorie Mary Connelly acquired 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PRA Group Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 423,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market cap of $857.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.17. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,415,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 151,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in PRA Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 745,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in PRA Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

