Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 141,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

