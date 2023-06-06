Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,617.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dean J. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcio Souza bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,617.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Praxis Precision Medicines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 66.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 81.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 20.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 141,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.