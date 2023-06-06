Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.60. The company had a trading volume of 439,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,836. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

