Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.01 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

Prime Meridian Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

