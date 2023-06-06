ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.30

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 830588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

ProFrac Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ProFrac in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ProFrac by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

