Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 79,537 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,537 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Raytheon Technologies worth $212,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,031,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,033,000 after purchasing an additional 86,797 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $15,154,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.