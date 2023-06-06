Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,019,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,370,000 after buying an additional 795,078 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Amphenol stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.80. The company had a trading volume of 995,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,575. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

