Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $147,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. 1,623,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $117.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
