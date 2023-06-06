Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345,198 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $147,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.37. 1,623,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $117.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

