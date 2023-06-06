Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $48.76 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $48,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,437,000 after purchasing an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 570.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355,482 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,404,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,324,000 after purchasing an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.26. 365,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,094. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

