Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,121,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.10% of Starbucks worth $111,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 196,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after purchasing an additional 143,350 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 801,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $79,491,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 17,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 39,736 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,342 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.17. 5,089,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,186,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

