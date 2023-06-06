Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.10% of MercadoLibre worth $43,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $29.48 on Tuesday, reaching $1,260.01. The company had a trading volume of 238,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 105.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,275.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,127.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

