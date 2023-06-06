Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,958 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $172,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,055,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 191,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 242,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $518.21. The company had a trading volume of 857,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.