Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 3,024 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,678,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.