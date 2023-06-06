Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 539 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of American Tower worth $92,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after buying an additional 497,927 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 506,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,509. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

