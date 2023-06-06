Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,828 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of NIKE worth $190,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,640. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $163.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.