Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $66,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $720,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $289.77. 318,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,760. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $309.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

