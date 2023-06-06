Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on June 30th

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,283 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $74,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.