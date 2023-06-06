PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $67.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

