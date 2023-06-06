Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Insider Buys $63,555.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,042.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.1 %

PRPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $3.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

