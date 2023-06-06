PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE PVH opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day moving average is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

