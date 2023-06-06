Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD stock traded up $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $48.50. 75,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $74.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.