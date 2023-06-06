Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $19.88 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,984 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 4.1% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,470,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,836,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,413,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.72.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,014. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $113.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

