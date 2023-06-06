Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 4.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 405,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.51. 696,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.21 and its 200-day moving average is $365.76. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.