Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after acquiring an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $397.84. 2,812,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,325,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.28 and a 1 year high of $413.86. The company has a market cap of $176.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

