Raymond James Boosts Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $50.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

NYSE:DELL opened at $45.49 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

