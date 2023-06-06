Raymond James Trims Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Target Price to C$110.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PDS opened at $45.24 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $620.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

