RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.3% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.69. 1,539,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $117.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.