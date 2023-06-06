RBO & Co. LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 3.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock worth $26,839,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $60.26. 4,551,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,243,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

