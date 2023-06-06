RBO & Co. LLC Sells 3,392 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 2.5% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $13,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

ROIC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 424,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

