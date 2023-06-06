Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Chord Energy (CHRD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ: CHRD) recently:

5/30/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $176.00.

5/22/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $182.00.

5/21/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $165.00.

5/19/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $179.00 to $172.00.

5/18/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $204.00.

5/8/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $252.00 to $246.00.

5/1/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $252.00.

4/27/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $182.00 to $185.00.

4/19/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Chord Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $187.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of CHRD traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $3.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total transaction of $434,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,282,590. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

