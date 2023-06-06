Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Shares Up 3.7%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.65. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Redwood Capital Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

About Redwood Capital Bancorp

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Redwood Capital Bank, which provides commercial, industrial, agricultural, residential and personal credit and other banking services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eureka, CA.

