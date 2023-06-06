Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0833 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $83.27 million and approximately $878,516.20 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00024911 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015666 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,967.14 or 0.99971008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08141864 USD and is down -6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,154,342.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

