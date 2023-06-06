Restore plc (RST) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.80 on July 7th

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Restore Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.02. The company has a market cap of £338.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2,091.67, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.63. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 245 ($3.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 466 ($5.79).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on RST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 590 ($7.33) to GBX 550 ($6.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Restore from GBX 450 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
About Restore
Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.
