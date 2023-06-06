Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.89

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.89, with a volume of 1014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ricoh had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, and Industrial Solutions segments. The company offers multifunction machines, printers, printing machines, wide-screen machines, fax machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, and network-related equipment; imaging equipment and consumables, including MFPs and printers; edge devices; and digital printing-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.