Rinkey Investments Grows Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock remained flat at $52.50 during trading on Tuesday. 681,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,535. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

