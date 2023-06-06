Rinkey Investments Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,374,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,797,777. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

