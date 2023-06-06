Rinkey Investments Purchases New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,435. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

