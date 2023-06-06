Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after buying an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $149.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.09. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,110,176 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

