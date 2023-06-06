Roundview Capital LLC Buys 1,804 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of VO traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.68. 327,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,139. The company has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

