Roundview Capital LLC Buys 69 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,270. The stock has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

