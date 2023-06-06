Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 849,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.