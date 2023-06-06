Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $166.96. 1,167,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

