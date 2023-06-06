Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 4,518 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Roundview Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after acquiring an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 227,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,480. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

