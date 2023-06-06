Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,822,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,659,354. The firm has a market cap of $406.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $135.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

