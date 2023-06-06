Roundview Capital LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,409,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,274,000 after buying an additional 2,999,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27,722.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,994,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,273,000 after buying an additional 2,983,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,782,000 after buying an additional 1,330,247 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,875 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.48. 2,689,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,738,235. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

