Roundview Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,329 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,433,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after buying an additional 1,974,824 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,497,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,427,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 833,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 503,512 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,646,000.

SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,662. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

