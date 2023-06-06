Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $162.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.1% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

